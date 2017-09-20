WANTED: Man robs local Burger King drive-thru at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a local Burger King earlier in September.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the robbery took place on the morning of Sept. 7 in the 2100 block of S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Police say the suspect pulled up to the Burger King drive-thru and placed an order. But instead of taking out his wallet, the driver whipped out a handgun as he pulled up to the drive-thru window.

The robber then pointed the gun at the cashier and demanded money before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black and gold mask. Investigators say the robber was driving a blue 2012-2015 model Ford Fusion with a bike attached.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact authorities at (225) 389-3845.