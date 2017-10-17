75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WANTED: Man pulling on door handles in Ascension Parish subdivision

1 hour 57 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, October 17 2017 Oct 17, 2017 October 17, 2017 4:52 PM October 17, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies are seeking a man who was spotted pulling door handles in a subdivision, apparently looking for unlocked doors.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the man was spotted in surveillance video around the area of South Park Avenue and Southwood Village on Sept. 29. In the video, the man can be seen pulling on a car door alongside one of the homes.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days