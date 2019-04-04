62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WANTED: Man facing several charges including burglary

52 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, April 04 2019 Apr 4, 2019 April 04, 2019 6:36 AM April 04, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE - Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a man wanted on multiple charges.

Michael Celestine, 22, is wanted on five counts of simple burglary, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of stolen things, and failure to appear in court for charges related to aggravated burglary and obscenity.

Anyone with information on Celestine’s whereabouts can call the sheriff's office at 337- 232-9211.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days