WANTED: Man facing several charges including burglary

LAFAYETTE - Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a man wanted on multiple charges.

Michael Celestine, 22, is wanted on five counts of simple burglary, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of stolen things, and failure to appear in court for charges related to aggravated burglary and obscenity.

Anyone with information on Celestine’s whereabouts can call the sheriff's office at 337- 232-9211.