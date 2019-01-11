Wanted: Man caught on camera stealing truck

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are searching for a man who stole a pick-up truck that was parked outside an auto repair business.

The incident happened on December 21 at Dale's Auto Repair on Greenwell Springs Road. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect walked up to the white 2009 Chevrolet C5500 truck and took it without permission.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-8784.