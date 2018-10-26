67°
WANTED: Man caught on camera stealing tools from local hardware store

By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a man who stole from an area hardware store.

On October 23 the suspect walked into the Lowe's Home Improvement Store on Airline Highway and stole a Hitachi four-piece set. At the time of the crime the suspect wore a dark-colored hoodie, light-colored pants, and white-and-black shoes.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.

