WANTED: Man caught on camera stealing tools from local hardware store
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a man who stole from an area hardware store.
On October 23 the suspect walked into the Lowe's Home Improvement Store on Airline Highway and stole a Hitachi four-piece set. At the time of the crime the suspect wore a dark-colored hoodie, light-colored pants, and white-and-black shoes.
Anyone with information on this case can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.
