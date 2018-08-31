WANTED: Man attempts to use counterfeit card at Walker store

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies in Livingston Parish are looking for a man who tried to used a counterfeit credit card at an area store.

On August 14, an unidentified man entered a store on Walker North Road in Walker. According to deputies, the man presented a counterfeit credit card and attempted to buy two Visa prepaid cards for $500 each. The transaction was declined.

The real owner of the card was then alerted by the credit card company.

The man was seen leaving the store in a small SUV. Anyone with information on this case can call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.