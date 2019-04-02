WANTED: Man accused of stealing watch worth more than $2,000

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a suspect who stole from an area jewelry store.

The incident happened Monday at Anton's Fine Jewelry on Coursey Boulevard. Authorities say the suspect ran out of the store with a watch valued at approximately $2,800 on his wrist.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5064.