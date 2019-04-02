60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WANTED: Man accused of stealing watch worth more than $2,000

3 hours 3 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, April 02 2019 Apr 2, 2019 April 02, 2019 9:34 AM April 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a suspect who stole from an area jewelry store.

The incident happened Monday at Anton's Fine Jewelry on Coursey Boulevard. Authorities say the suspect ran out of the store with a watch valued at approximately $2,800 on his wrist.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5064.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days