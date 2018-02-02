WANTED: Man accused of scamming elderly victim out of $3,000

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities are seeking a man who allegedly took advantage of an elderly man, scamming him out of thousands of dollars.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Naylor Cooper is wanted for contractor fraud and exploitation of the infirmed.

The sheriff's office says Cooper agreed to provide the victim with $700 worth of limestone back in January. Deputies say he instead dropped off $200 worth of the product and charged the elderly man $3,700.

Authorities say Cooper lives off S. Riverview Drive in Port Allen, though he may be staying with family in Ascension Parish.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Naylor Cooper is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.