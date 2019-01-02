58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WANTED: Man accused of breaking into home, domestic battery

21 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, January 02 2019 Jan 2, 2019 January 02, 2019 12:50 PM January 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are seeking a man in Ascension Parish accused of breaking into a residence, damaging property and domestic abuse.

On Wednesday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced deputies were looking for Joseph Seymore in connection with the alleged crimes.

He is wanted on charges of unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse battery, and simple criminal damage to property. Further details were not made available.

Anyone with information on Seymore's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days