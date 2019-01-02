58°
WANTED: Man accused of breaking into home, domestic battery
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are seeking a man in Ascension Parish accused of breaking into a residence, damaging property and domestic abuse.
On Wednesday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced deputies were looking for Joseph Seymore in connection with the alleged crimes.
He is wanted on charges of unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse battery, and simple criminal damage to property. Further details were not made available.
Anyone with information on Seymore's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.
