48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wanted: Louisiana seafood chefs for cook-off competition

3 hours 36 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, February 25 2019 Feb 25, 2019 February 25, 2019 5:01 AM February 25, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is on the hunt for the state's best seafood chefs.

Nungesser, the state's top tourism official, and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board are searching for chefs to compete in the annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. This year's event will be held June 18 in Lafayette.

Chefs from around the state who are interested in participating must apply by April 12. Fourteen competition spots are available.

Entrants must be an executive chef for a free-standing Louisiana restaurant that is a member of the Louisiana Restaurant Association. Further details and information on previous cook-offs is online at www.LouisianaSeafood.com.

The winner will represent the state at multiple events, including the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans on Aug. 3.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days