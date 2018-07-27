WANTED: Law enforcement searching for convicted sex offender

NEW ORLEANS - The FBI New Orleans Field Office's Child Exploitation Task Force is searching for a convicted sex offender wanted on child porn charges.

Jason Zeller, also was known as Matthew Zeller, is wanted on charges of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and unlawful use of a social networking website.

Zeller is a 40-year-old man who is approximately 6''1' and around 210 pounds. According to a release he has a light complexion, medium build, and a receding hairline. He also has four tattoos.

The wanted man is a registered sex offender due to a previous convicton for pornography involving juveniles.

Zeller's last known address was located in Bucktown area of Metairie, but he also has family in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI New Orleans Field Office at 504-816-3000.