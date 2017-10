WANTED: Laundromat thief helps himself to a TV

ASCENSION- Deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a television from a laundromat.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a white male who took a TV from Suds and Tubs store on Highway 44 around 2am Friday morning.

If you have any information regarding the theft, please contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636 or text an anonymous tip line at 847411.