WANTED: Deputies searching for booze bandit who stole numerous bottles of liquor

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are looking for a man suspected of walking into a gas station and stealing roughly a dozen boxes containing liquor.

The theft was reported Thursday at the LA Grove Texaco on Airline Highway. Authorities say the suspect stole seven to ten boxes containing Crown Royal Salted and Caramel flavored liquor, along with two bottles of original flavored Crown Royal.

The man fled the scene in a gold, four-door sedan with moderate damage to the rear passenger door.

Anyone who may have information on this case can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.