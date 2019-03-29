69°
Latest Weather Blog
WANTED: Deputies looking for residential burglary suspect
BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a man wanted for a residential burglary.
The incident was reported at a home in the North Stevendale Road area. The date of the burglary wasn't provided.
Anyone with information concerning the incident or the identity of the suspect can call the sheriff's office at 225-389-5064.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Knock Knock Museum to hold annual Duck Derby event
-
March Madness: No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Michigan State in Sweet...
-
Baton Rouge Zoo master plan coming together
-
Pastime offering west side drivers a discount until traffic slows down
-
Local business sending supplies to farmers hit by midwest floods