WANTED: Car burglar tried to use stolen credit card at local GameStop
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man who burglarized a vehicle and then tried to use a stolen credit card at a Baton Rouge-area business.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the break-in happened March 6 in a parking lot along Airline Highway near Jefferson Highway. Deputies believe the thief got into the victim's unlocked car and stole his wallet.
The victim later reported a person tried to use his credit card at a GameStop on Siegen Lane. Surveillance video captured a glimpse of the suspected thief.
Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.
