69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WANTED: Car burglar tried to use stolen credit card at local GameStop

1 hour 3 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 March 19, 2019 2:18 PM March 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man who burglarized a vehicle and then tried to use a stolen credit card at a Baton Rouge-area business.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the break-in happened March 6 in a parking lot along Airline Highway near Jefferson Highway. Deputies believe the thief got into the victim's unlocked car and stole his wallet.

The victim later reported a person tried to use his credit card at a GameStop on Siegen Lane. Surveillance video captured a glimpse of the suspected thief.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days