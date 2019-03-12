75°
WANTED: Car burglar accused of taking phone, purse
BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a man who burglarized a woman's car at an area gas station.
The incident happened on March 7 at a RaceTrac on Siegen Lane. According to authorities, the suspect entered the victim's unlocked car and stole her purse and phone.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 225-389-5000.
