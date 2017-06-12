WANTED: Burglary circuit making its way across Hwy. 22

78°
June 12, 2017
By: Trey Schmaltz

PONCHATOULA – Sheriff's deputies here are investigating a rash of at least 55 burglaries along a wide stretch of Highway 22.

Burglars have hit areas on either side of I-55 since last week. Monday, sheriff's deputies released surveillance video they hope will help find the suspects.

On the east side of I-55, deputies suspect people in a small, dark-colored car were rummaging through people's property. Each time, the crooks wore something over their heads to try to hide their faces. In one case, four people were seen walking through a neighborhood off East Hoffman.

The burglars struck in the middle of the night, authorities said.

As early as Friday, a similar posse targeted areas west of I-55 toward Livingston Parish. In the Friday situation, deputies said the crooks were dressed similar to the burglars on the eastern side of Ponchatoula, but this time, were driving a large SUV, possibly a Tahoe or Yukon.

In most cases, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said victims were taken advantage of their comfortable, small town peace of mind – most victims' vehicles were unlocked when burglarized.

