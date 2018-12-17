WANTED: Burglars broke into business on Airline Highway, stole power tools

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a pair of thieves who broke into a business and stole several pieces of equipment earlier this month.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened Dec. 8 at a business on Airline Highway. Authorities say the two walked in and stole two Husqvarna power cutters and two Bosch demo saws.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225) 344-7867.