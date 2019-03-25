Burglar kicked in front door, stole fridge & stove from Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE - Investigators are looking for a burglar who seemingly stole everything but the kitchen sink from an East Baton Rouge home.

According to the sheriff's office, the break-in happened at a home on Dianna Dive, just off Joor Road, on Feb. 23. Deputies say the man kicked in the front door and managed to take a black Whirlpool stove and black Frigidaire refrigerator and load them into his vehicle. Both items were valued at about $800 a piece.

Surveillance cameras spotted the thief driving off in a pick-up truck.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.