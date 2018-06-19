77°
WANTED: Burglar steals food, money from Denham Springs restaurant
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who broke into a Livingston Parish restaurant.
Early Monday morning, authorities say the man broke into the business on Florida Boulevard Monday morning and stole an undisclosed amount of money and food. The name of the restaurant was not immediately released.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and the Denham Springs Police Department are both looking for the thief. The suspected thief was caught on surveillance video at a neighboring business before the break-in.
Anyone with information on this case can call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or DSPD at 225-665-5106
