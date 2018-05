WANTED: Baton Rouge man accused of raping juvenile

BATON ROUGE - Police are seeking a man accused of sexually assaulting a child earlier this year.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 26-year-old Jeremy Thompson is accused of raping a juvenile in March. He is now wanted by BRPD on one count of first-degree rape.

Anyone with information on Thompson's whereabouts is urged to contact the Special Victims Unit at (225)389-3853.