WANTED: Baton Rouge man accused of posing as pastor in Ascension Parish phone scam

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are looking for a man believed to be posing as a pastor in order to scam residents in the area.

According to authorities, the scam involves a man calling citizens soliciting funds and posing as a well-known pastor in the area. In early February, the Financial Crimes Unit began investigating reports of phone calls being made in which the caller would identify himself as a pastor and ask for a short-term loan. The caller would then meet up with the victim to retrieve the funds.

Over the course of the investigation, it was determined that two males and a female were involved in the scam. One of the males was identified as 53-year-old Kelvin Scott of Baton Rouge.

Scott is described as being 5'11 and weighing 175 to 200 pounds. According to the sheriff's office, the female is described as an African-American woman with gold teeth, curly hair, and possibly in her 40s.

There was no description of the third suspect.

Anyone who may have information on this case, can call the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636