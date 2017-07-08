Want a new ride? Oscar Mayer is hiring Wienermobile drivers

Have you always dreamed of driving a hot dog-shaped car? How about doing it for a living?

Well, you're in luck if the answer to either of those questions is 'yes,' according to a report from WWL.

Oscar Mayer announced they're hiring for new drivers, or as they call them, 'Wienermobile navigators.' The one-year Hotdogger position offers benefits, competitive pay and 'a company car sure to turn heads.'

Applicants should carry a college degree, have an appetite for adventure, boundless enthusiasm, and a friendly personality.

If you're interested in applying, click here.