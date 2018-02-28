Walmart will no longer sell firearms to anyone under age 21

Walmart says it will no longer sell firearms or ammunition to anyone under the age of 21.

In a statement released Wednesday, officials with the company said that it would be changing its policy on firearm sales "in light of recent events." On Feb. 14, a teenage gunman wielding an AR-15 shot and killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The statement went on to say the store will additionally no longer sell items resembling assault rifles on its website, including airsoft rifles and toys.

Walmart stopped selling AR-15s and modern sporting rifles in 2015. The stores also no longer carry handguns, with the exception of select stores in Alaska.