Walmart stores to hold free health screenings Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Walmart stores around the Capital City will host free health screenings on Saturday, April 21.

The event will provide information on blood glucose, blood pressure, body mass index, and low-cost immunizations. At select locations, customers will have the opportunity to take free vision screenings.

Health screenings will take place at all Baton Rouge stores from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information on Walmart Wellness Day, click here.