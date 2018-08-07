Walmart cashier gives manicure to wheelchair-bound woman denied service at nail salon

BURTON, Mich. - A Walmart cashier stepped in to give a manicure to a woman in a wheelchair after a nail salon denied her service.

Ebony Harris told WJRT that she intervened after she saw the salon turn away Angela Peters because her hands shake as a result of cerebral palsy. Instead of taking her usual break, Harris took Peters to pick out some polish and then painted her nails at the Subway restaurant inside the store.

"I just wanted to make her day special. I didn't really want her day to be ruined. That's why I did it. And plus she's a sweetie," Harris told WJRT.

A picture of the impromptu beauty treatment was taken by a woman working at the Subway and then shared on social media.

Peters said she is grateful for Harris’ kind gesture and hopes to remain friends.