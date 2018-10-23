Walmart brings grocery delivery service to Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE - Walmart is rolling out its grocery delivery service to Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas.

According to a news release, residents in Baton Rouge, and outlying areas like Prairieville and Gonzales, will now be able to have their groceries delivered straight to their home. Customers can visit walmart.com and enter their zip code to see if their area is eligible.

Customers can get their first order of $50 or more delivered to their door for free by using the promo code FRESHCAR. Orders after that will come with a $9.95 delivery fee.

Walmart says it plans to bring the service to more locations before the end of the year.