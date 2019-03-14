Walmart bandit: Man sentenced for stealing more than $3,000

NEW ORLEANS - A man accused of robbing a Louisiana Walmart was sentenced in court Wednesday.

Terry Madison, 22, was sentenced to 151 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment. According to a news release, Madison is also required to repay Walmart $3,448.10.

Authorities say Madison admitted he walked into the a Walmart Money Center in Hammond on April 14, 2018 and passed a note to the cashier demanding money. He also reached into his waistband implying he had a gun.

Madison left the business with over $3,000.

Records show, Madison also allegedly robbed a bank and another money center in Mississippi on May 2, 2018.