Walljasper's seventh shut out advances LSU to regional finals

Baton Rouge, LA - A quick turn around for LSU softball resulted in Allie Walljasper's seventh shutout of the season and her sixth at Tiger Park as LSU knocked off Houston 1-0 Saturday afternoon advancing to the regional finals.

A night after rain delays pushed the Tigers start time back more than four hours, resulted in some sluggish offense to start the day against Houston.

LSU's Allie Walljasper and Houston's Savannah Heebner were lights out in the circle turning Saturday's regional matchup into a pitchers duel at Tiger Park.

Heebner cooled off the Tiger bats for four innings holding them scoreless until Amber Serrett drove in the first run of the game courtesy of a double in the fifth inning. Heebner tossed a complete game four-hitter only allowing one earned run.

In the LSU dugout Walljasper was just a tad better. The senior mixed her pitches all afternoon keeping the cougars lineup off-balance. In what could be her final start at Tiger Park in the purple and gold, Walljasper struck out seven Cougs and only allowed five hits.

With the win, LSU improves to 43-14 while Houston falls to 37-21 on the year.

Next up, LSU will play on Sunday, May 20th at 1 p.m. CT in Tiger Park. The opponent is currently TBD.