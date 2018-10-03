86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wallet stolen after vehicle burglarized in Denham Springs

2 hours 37 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 October 03, 2018 9:56 AM October 03, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - Authorities in Livingston Parish are looking for a man who stole a victim's wallet.

On September 28 a vehicle located on Clinton Allen Road in Denham Springs was burglarized. One of the items stolen was a wallet.

Deputies say the victim's credit card was used at several area locations.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days