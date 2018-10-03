86°
Wallet stolen after vehicle burglarized in Denham Springs
LIVINGSTON - Authorities in Livingston Parish are looking for a man who stole a victim's wallet.
On September 28 a vehicle located on Clinton Allen Road in Denham Springs was burglarized. One of the items stolen was a wallet.
Deputies say the victim's credit card was used at several area locations.
Anyone with information on this case can call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.
