Wall redux: Trump's budget sets up another border battle

7 hours 44 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, March 11 2019 Mar 11, 2019 March 11, 2019 5:02 AM March 11, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's new budget is returning to an old fight over spending on a border wall with Mexico.

The president's proposal, set for release Monday, also seeks to increase spending for the military but cut back sharply on money for domestic programs in the name of fiscal responsibility. Trump's acting budget chief, Russ Vought, says the administration has "prioritized reining in reckless Washington spending."

Democrats aren't buying it. The chairman of the House Budget Committee, Congressman John Yarmuth of Kentucky, calls the proposed cuts to essential services "dangerous." Congress' top Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate leader Chuck Schumer, predict that Trump's latest demand for border wall money will result in another defeat for the president.

They say the money would be better spent on rebuilding the country.

