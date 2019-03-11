Latest Weather Blog
Wall redux: Trump's budget sets up another border battle
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's new budget is returning to an old fight over spending on a border wall with Mexico.
The president's proposal, set for release Monday, also seeks to increase spending for the military but cut back sharply on money for domestic programs in the name of fiscal responsibility. Trump's acting budget chief, Russ Vought, says the administration has "prioritized reining in reckless Washington spending."
Democrats aren't buying it. The chairman of the House Budget Committee, Congressman John Yarmuth of Kentucky, calls the proposed cuts to essential services "dangerous." Congress' top Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate leader Chuck Schumer, predict that Trump's latest demand for border wall money will result in another defeat for the president.
They say the money would be better spent on rebuilding the country.
