Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Walking enhancements, improved drainage coming to Gardere Lane

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Pedestrians will soon have a safer way to cross a Baton Rouge Roadway thanks to an improvement project.

East Baton Rouge Parish President Sharon Weston Broome will host a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon at BREC Hartely/Vey Park for the Gardere Lane Pedestrian Improvement project.

Officials say the project will provide safe access for people to get to public transit, recreational facilities, places of employment and schools in the area. The project will also include a pipe ditch on the south side of Gardere Lane.

The construction cost is $663,891. 37 with an anticipated completion date of June 7, 2019.

More News

