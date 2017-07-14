'Walking Dead' stuntman dies after accident on set

ATLANTA - A stuntman on the popular AMC show "The Walking Dead" has died from injuries sustained in an on-set accident.

According to Entertainment Weekly, New Orleans native John Bernecker, 33, fell more than two stories onto a concrete floor suffering a head injury. The accident occurred on Wednesday.

Bernecker was transported to a hospital where he died early this morning.

He was known for his work on films such as "Logan" and "Olympus Has Fallen."

Production for season 8 of "The Walking Dead" has temporarily stopped since the accident.