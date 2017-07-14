80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Walking Dead' stuntman dies after accident on set

32 minutes 11 seconds ago July 14, 2017 Jul 14, 2017 Friday, July 14 2017 July 14, 2017 8:50 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ATLANTA - A stuntman on the popular AMC show "The Walking Dead" has died from injuries sustained in an on-set accident. 

According to Entertainment Weekly, New Orleans native John Bernecker, 33, fell more than two stories onto a concrete floor suffering a head injury. The accident occurred on Wednesday. 

Bernecker was transported to a hospital where he died early this morning. 

He was known for his work on films such as "Logan" and "Olympus Has Fallen." 

Production for season 8 of "The Walking Dead" has temporarily stopped since the accident. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days