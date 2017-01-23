Walker subdivision still having drainage problems

WALKER - A community in Livingston Parish says it's tired of living on the edge.

They say after every rain, water overflows the ditches and floods the streets. It happened again Saturday. Residents say it's a safety hazard because emergency vehicles can't get through and Lee Etue says the bus doesn't pick up the children when the streets are covered in water.

"Mail don't run," said Etue. "We had to bring the kids to the front for the school bus because the bus won't come back here."

Residents living in Suburban Acres are nervous about the water rising, since many are still rebuilding their homes from the August flood.

"Any little water they get on the road they're scared to death it's coming back in there," said Etue.

Twice this month, 2 On Your Side has visited the neighborhood for problems surrounding drainage. Earlier this month, the Department of Public Works said culverts in some locations are too small and it's up to the homeowner to replace them. Following that story, DPW was in the neighborhood the next day clearing ditches, but residents say it didn't make a difference and a number of factors can contribute to the water problems.

"Dredge and widen the creek," said Rocky Chambers.

Colyell Creek flows yards away from Suburban Acres. When Colyell Creek is full, the water in Suburban Acres doesn't go anywhere.

"We are at the mercy of Colyell, there's no doubt about it," said Curt Bowman.

Additionally, two large culverts flow under Florida Blvd. and into the neighborhood, dumping water into a homeowner's backyard and flows into a ditch along W. Anne Dr.

"You're thinking about all the water that has to be moved and then you're dumping on top of us," said Bowman. "Maybe divert it down directly into Colyell."

Residents say more work needs to be done to help solve the problem.

While Suburban Acres is a low area, Drainage District No. 5 says Monday it looked along the creek for a spot where water flow might be blocked and it's actively working to fix that possibility. DPW says there may be miscellaneous trash left over from the August flood and residents should call the parish to have their ditches and culverts cleaned out. Contact DPW and for a work request at (225) 686-3030.