Walker Police responding to crash with injuries on Florida Blvd

WALKER – Authorities are responding to a crash with injuries on Florida Blvd near Walker Friday afternoon.

According to Walker Police, the crash happened near the intersection of Florida Blvd and Buff Street around noon.

Walker Police & medical are responding to a crash with injuries, Florida Blvd at Buff. WB road blockage is reported. Consider alt routes. — Walker Police Dept. (@WalkerPolice) January 20, 2017

Police say that the crash has closed the westbound lanes. Drivers are urged to consider alternate routes.

Details about the crash are limited at this time.