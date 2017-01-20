74°
Walker Police responding to crash with injuries on Florida Blvd

January 20, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

WALKER – Authorities are responding to a crash with injuries on Florida Blvd near Walker Friday afternoon.

According to Walker Police, the crash happened near the intersection of Florida Blvd and Buff Street around noon.

Police say that the crash has closed the westbound lanes. Drivers are urged to consider alternate routes.

Details about the crash are limited at this time.

