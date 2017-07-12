Walker Police Department receives donated bullet-proof vests

WALKER- The Walker Police Department received a donation of 10 bullet-proof vests on Monday at the Walker City Council meeting.

The vests were donated by the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation, a charitable organization created last year after the shooting deaths of Baton Rouge Police Officers Matthew Gerald, Montrell Jackson and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputy Brad Garafola during a police ambush. Three other law enforcement officers were wounded in the ambush.

According to Joseph Booth, a member of the board of directors of the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation, the organization was founded in order to provide safety equipment to area law enforcement agencies.

"The purpose of the foundation is to provide protective equipment for the men and women in law enforcement who daily put their lives on the line to make our communities safe," Booth said. "Law enforcement is inherently dangerous work and the foundation is proud to partner with the Walker Police Department to help ensure their officers have up to date protective equipment."

Walker Police Department spokesman, Captain John Sharp, said that the donation comes at a great time as many of the vests the police department currently has need to be replaced.

"The donation allows us to retire some vests that have been in use for a long time and replace them with new lighter weight, more comfortable vests that provide better protection," Sharp said.

Walker Police Chief David Addison said the department is grateful for the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation's generosity.

"The foundation's efforts to promote officer safety through the donation of this technologically advanced body armor are deeply appreciated," Addison said.