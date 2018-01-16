Walker plant laying off more than 100 workers due to reduced workload

Photo: Google Earth

WALKER - A pipe manufacturer in Livingston Parish is cutting more than 100 of its workers due to a decrease in its workload, WBRZ learned Monday.

In a statement, CB&I in Walker confirmed that it would be laying off 163 workers in February based on a smaller backlog of work.

Senior Vice President Gentry Brann said that the layoffs are common in the industry and should be temporary. His statement went on to say that the facility is expecting an increase in work in the coming months.

The layoffs are expected to take effect on February 19.