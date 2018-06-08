Walker man killed in hit-and-run in Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE - Authorities say a Walker man was killed in a hit and run incident Thursday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m. state police began investigating a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian on US 61 north of LA 427 in Ascension Parish. The pedestrian was identified as 55-year-old Melvin Rivere.

The initial investigation showed that the crash occurred as Rivere was walking along the southbound lanes of US 61. An unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on US 61 and struck Rivere near the edge of the roadway.

The unknown vehicle did not stop and fled the scene, according to a release.

Authorities say Rivere was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash can call Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.