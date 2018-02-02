48°
Walker man arrested for attempted vehicle burglary

Thursday, February 01 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

WALKER - Police arrested a man after a homeowner reported seeing him trying to break into her car.

Police said 18-year-old Trevor Wiley was spotted under a carport around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The homeowner told authorities her dog began barking, so she opened the front door to see what her pet was barking at. That's when she reported seeing Wiley trying to break into her car.

Wiley tried fleeing the scene when the homeowner called 911, police said. A Walker Police Department officer patrolling the area saw a man matching the suspect's description and detained him.

During a search of the suspect, police said they found a mask, gloves, and burglary tools.

"While Mr. Wiley would not admit his intent to break into the homeowner's vehicle," Captain John Sharp noted, "he did confess to being under her carport and to looking inside her vehicle."

Wiley was charged with attempted burglary and was booked at the Livingston Parish Detention Center. His bond was set at $15,000. Officials said additional charges were possible.

