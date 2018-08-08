Walker High School students enter new school year in new campus

WALKER - School is back for students in South Louisiana this week. In Livingston Parish, this is more than just a new school year, students at Walker High are walking onto a new campus.

“Since last year when they told us we'd be moving into it next semester, I've been constantly waiting for it,” said senior Abbagayle Teekel.

Construction on the additional building began in 2016, but the August flood heavily delayed those plans.

“We just moved in a few days ago, actually,” said Principal Jason St. Pierre.

Now it’s a whole new experience for the students. There's a new cafeteria, band room, library, and a number of new classrooms.

“With the growing population in Walker, we needed to increase the size of our schools to house all of the students that are coming,” said St. Pierre.

Right now, 1,250 students are walking the school halls this year.

“We keep increasing. It took us half the day to enroll new students,” explained St. Pierre.

Work is still being done in the front of the building, and on a new gym that will hold 2,000 seats. Construction is expected to be done in November.

But in the meantime, students who are now learning a surplus of topics are finding that the upgrades are making them excited to go to school.

“I thought about it all day that I wish I could go through this school more than I am,” said Teekel.

That even includes seniors who are counting down their high school careers.

“I want to walk these hallways as long as I can. Knowing that we get something that no one else has had and we are the first graduating class that has been through it, it's overwhelming in a good, happy way,” said Teekel.

In 2014, the school district approved a 20-year property tax to fund these improvements.