Walker High girls basketball coach suspended by LHSAA

WALKER - The head coach of Walker High School's girls basketball team has been suspended for allegedly violating Louisiana High School Athletic Association rules.

The Livingston Parish School System announced Wednesday that coach Korey Arnold has been suspended for a year over alleged recruitment violations. A release from the school says Arnold's suspension will extend for one calendar year.

Assistant coach Hannah Fohne will take over as interim head coach.

Further details surrounding the allegations have not been made available at this time.