65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Walker High girls basketball coach suspended by LHSAA

3 hours 49 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 November 16, 2018 11:21 AM November 16, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - The head coach of Walker High School's girls basketball team has been suspended for allegedly violating Louisiana High School Athletic Association rules.

The Livingston Parish School System announced Wednesday that coach Korey Arnold has been suspended for a year over alleged recruitment violations. A release from the school says Arnold's suspension will extend for one calendar year.

Assistant coach Hannah Fohne will take over as interim head coach.

Further details surrounding the allegations have not been made available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days