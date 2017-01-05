Walker files lawsuit against state; blames I-12 expansion for flooding

WALKER – The city of Walker filed a class action lawsuit against the state, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and its contractors on Thursday afternoon, citing that the expansion of I-12 contributed to the severe flooding in the area during the August flood.



Attorney Josh Palmintier of deGravelles, Palmintier of Baton Rouge, said that the lawsuit "gives people hope, following damages to their homes and property in the August, 2016 flood."



The lawsuit states that the 19-mile-long median barrier on I-12 that extends from East Baton Rouge Parish to Livingston Parish "acted as a dam that interrupted the natural flow of surface waters." The suit cites that "widespread destruction" would not have occurred if the wall was not there.



Palmintier is urging the state and contractors to "fix the wall" and "correct the design" of future I-12 expansion. He said that if the wall is not fixed "it could mean the death of entire communities, because the wall will cause the same disaster to happen again and again."