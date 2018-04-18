Walk-On's to break ground in West Baton Rouge next week

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar will soon break ground in Brusly, Louisiana.

A special ceremony will be held on April 23 at 437 Oak Plaza Boulevard to celebrate the newest location. Representatives from the franchise plan to mark the occasion with fan-favorite foods from their signature menu.

The 8,100-square-foot restaurant is projected to open this fall, and will feature an outdoor patio. The sports bar and grill hopes to provide 200 new jobs to the local economy.

"Brusly is an expanding community with a huge industry workforce that we know will love Walk-On's," said Brandon Landry, co-founder of Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar.

Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, bought in as co-owners in May 2015. Drew pointed out that Walk-On's is "a great place to bring my family, teammates and business colleagues" and that they were excited to help "expand the brand across the nation."

Walk-On's now has 19 total locations.