Walk-On's sells catering branch to Wayne Stabiler Companies
BATON ROUGE- Popular Lousiana Sports Bar Walk-On's has announced plans to sell off it's catering business to another Louisiana company.
According to a release, Walk-On's Catering will be acquired by Wayne Stabiler Companies in 2018.
The company says day-to-day operations of Walk-On's Catering will remain the same, however the business will transition to a new namesake of 'Catering Cajun' and 'Le Creole Catering'.
Walk-On’s currently has 16 locations: four in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans and one each in Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Covington, Broussard and Bossier City, La., and Lubbock, San Antonio and Tyler, Texas. Other locations are coming soon in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, with several additional markets across the Southern U.S. likewise on the drawing board.
