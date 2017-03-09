Walk-On's opens Zachary location Monday

ZACHARY – Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar will officially open its Zachary location Monday.

The new restaurant located on 1100 Americana Blvd. will open its doors for the first time at 11 a.m. The company says the first 25 dine-in customers will receive a mini football autographed by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

“Walk-On’s has been a huge hit ever since the very first restaurant opened here in Baton Rouge, and we’re excited to give Zachary a Walk-On’s all its own,” Jason Gisclair said. “We’re also looking forward to getting involved with the community and continuing our Zachary High and Zachary Youth Park sponsorships.”

The Zachary location will be the fourth Walk-On’s in the greater Baton Rouge area. The location will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“I grew up in the area and have always had a natural affinity for the people here in Zachary,” said Jarred Murphy, General Manager of the newest Walk-On’s. “This is such a great town and the people here deserve their very own, convenient place to enjoy delicious food while cheering on their favorite teams.”