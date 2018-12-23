Walk-On's on Burbank planning to open Monday following fire

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge firefighters responded to a kitchen fire at the Walk On's on Burbank.

The Fire department got the call around 6 p.m. Sunday night. Authorities immediately evacuated the restaurant luckily the sprinkler system put the fire out.

The fire was ignited by grease in the kitchen, damages were minimal and no injuries reported.

The restaurant says they aim to be back in business tomorrow pending inspection of suppression systems.